Bharat box office day 2: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif films earns estimated Rs 71 crore

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s latest release Bharat saw a major dip on the second day of release after creating box office records on the opening day. The film, that registered fourth highest opening ever in India, reportedly earned Rs 30 crore on day two, Thursday.

According to a Box Office India report, Bharat saw a dip of 30-35%, collecting Rs 28-30 crore on Thursday. While it is more than the expected drop of 25% considering day 2 was working weekday, the film still holds well with two days’ collection standing at Rs 70-71 crore.

An official remake of Korean drama An Ode to my Father, Bharat became the fourth highest opener ever and second biggest opener of 2019 following Avengers Endgame which made Rs 53 crore on its first day. Bharat toppled Akshay Kumar’s Kesari from the list of biggest Bollywood openers of 2019. Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, which released on Christmas last year, holds the slot for second highest opener ever in India with a collection of Rs 52.25 crore on the first day of its release.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Salman Khan’s Eid party. See pics and videos

Bharat also emerged on top among all films by Salman, toppling his 2015 Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo from the top slot, which made an opening collection of Rs 39.32 crore. An excited Salman thanked fans and tweeted, “Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat.”

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also registered record advance booking of Rs 24 crore. Hollywood action film Avengers: Endgame recorded the highest advance booking of Rs 49.62 (Hindi and English version in Hindi markets, without South India) while Avengers: Infinity War is at the third spot with Rs 29. 14 crore. Bahubali: The Conclusion ranks second with Rs 37.53 crore and Thugs Of Hindostan is at the fourth slot with Rs 26. 27 crore advance booking. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai stands at the fifth slot with Rs 24.76 crore earnings in advance bookings.

Bharat also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 10:04 IST