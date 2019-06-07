Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Salman Khan’s Eid party. See pics and videos

Bollywood actor Salman Khan organised a grand Eid party at his Mumbai residence and the several Bollywood celebs lined up for the bash. His former girlfriend Katrina Kaif, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actor Sonakshi Sinha, her father Shatrughan Sinha, Deanne Panday and Daisy Shah were spotted.

Katrina shared her look for the party and wrote “Eid Mubarak” on Instagram. She chose a traditional red salwar-suit for the occasion.

Sonakshi shared pictures from the Eid party at her Dabangg co-star’s residence. She posed with Salman and dad Shatrughan in one of the pictures while the other one featured Iulia and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Sharing her Eid party look, Iulia wrote on Instagram, “Eid Mubarak! Be blessed with a lot of love, light and good people around u. Enjoy the festive time with your family and friends #iuliavantur #eid #love#celebration @ashley_rebello@tyaanijewellery @saajan_singh23.” She looked beautiful in a traditional suit as she draped the dupatta over her head.

Salman’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, along with daughter Alizeh Agnihotri and were also in attendance. Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted arriving for the party. Salman was seen in a simple blue shirt for the bash.

Earlier in the day, Salman greeted fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartments to celebrate Eid. Dressed in a traditional off white kurta-pyjama the actor waved at fans who thronged the streets outside his house just to catch a glimpse of him. This year, the actor was accompanied by his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan. The 53-year-old uploaded a small clip on his Twitter handle which shows excited fans cheering and shouting his name and wishes for the actor. “EidMubarak,” he captioned the video.

Salman Khan had another reason to celebrate – his latest release Bharat hit theatres on Eid – has registered his career best opening at the ticket windows. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat collected Rs 42.3 crore on June 5. It also became the fourth highest opener of all time and second highest Bollywood opener ever. Both Katrina and Salman have thanked fans on social media for all the love their film is receiving.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 09:33 IST