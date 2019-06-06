Ananya Panday on Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan love triangle: ‘We’re all just having fun’

Actor Ananya Panday, who will co-star opposite Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, has rubbished rumours of there being a love triangle between the actors and Sara Ali Khan. The three have been linked up after both Sara and Ananya admitted to having a crush on Kartik, who is working with both of them.

Multiple reports quoted Ananya as saying, “There is no triangle! I think, me as a person, I am so young. I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush. I’m very open about my feelings and I’m very open about the people I have crushes on. But I’m so young, I think my crushes change also all the time. So I think it’s just fun, everyone is having fun.”

The rumours began when Sara, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, told host Karan Johar that she would like to go on a date with Kartik. When Kartik appeared on the show some time later, he was asked to comment on what Sara had said. The actors were even introduced to each other - on camera - at an awards function by a grinning Ranveer Singh. They will star together in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming Love Aaj Kal sequel.

In May, Ananya had admitted to Mumbai Mirror that she has a crush on Kartik. She said, “I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush on someone. I’m open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I’m lucky I’ve got a chance to work with him.”

Meanwhile, when Kartik was asked to choose between the two actors, he said “I know Ananya better right now. I have been working with her, of late.” Previously, during a Twitter interaction, answering the same question he’d said, “Jinka main fav hoon (whomever considers me their favourite)….Rumour toh rumour hai na (a rumour is just a rumour, is it not)? It is just random talk. I look forward to shooting for the film with Ananya.”

Asked about Kartik, Ananya had told Hindustan Times, “Let me put it this way, he is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him.”

“While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive,” she added.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 18:07 IST