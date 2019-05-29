Kartik Aaryan was asked to choose between Sara Ali, Ananya Panday. Here’s what he said

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show and Kartik decided to choose Ananya when asked to pick one between the Student of The Year 2 actor and Sara Ali Khan. Kartik, who has worked with both Sara and Anaya, has been rumoured to be dating Sara as well. While Sara and Kartik have completed the shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, Ananya is working with him on Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Asked what he hates the most about Ananya, Kartik said, “She loves and admires everything,” an India Today report claimed. Later, he picked Ananya over Sara and said, “I know Ananya better right now. I have been working with her, of late.”

This is not the first time Kartik picked Ananya over Sara as his favourite – he did the same when a Twitter user asked him to name his fav between the two, he wrote, “Jinka main fav hoon (whomever considers me their favourite)….Rumour toh rumour hai na (a rumour is just a rumour, is it not)? It is just random talk. I look forward to shooting for the film with Ananya.”

Asked about Kartik, Ananya had told Hindustan Times, “Let me put it this way, he is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him.”

“While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive,” she added.

