Game of Thrones: Kit Harington broke down on learning Jon kills Daenerys. Fans think it’s better than actual scene

HBO released its documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch on Monday. The one hour 40 minute long documentary chronicles the journey of the cast and crew through the final season of the show. From the table reads to prepping for shoot, the documentary gives an inside look at what went into making and ending the biggest television show on the planet.

However, there is one clip from the documentary that Twitter cannot stop raving about. A scene from the table read for the final episode shows actor Kit Harington’s reaction to learning what happens to Jon Snow and his beloved queen Daenerys Targaryen on the show. As creater DB Weiss reads out Dany’s final moment on the show and how Jon kisses her one last time before plunging a dagger into her heart, Kit could not believe his ears. He grows all red and restless, cups his face in his hands, and looks at Emilia Clarke across the table, who gives him a knowing smile and sinks into her seat.

Watch the scene here:

Fans on Twitter found the moment endearing and emotional, perhaps even more than the end result witnessed in the series finale. “Not gonna lie this is far more emotional than the actual scene itself,” wrote one Game of Thrones fan. “Kit’s reaction to finding out that jon kills daenerys literally has me in tears stop this immediately,” wrote another. “Watching Kit Harrington learn that Jon Snow is going to kill Dany is actually more emotional than watching Jon kill Dany,” read another tweet.

The stages of Jon finding out he was the one to kill Dany.



Note: Kit Harington did not read his script ahead of time, so this is him finding out for real. Sophie Turner obviously did, because LOOK AT THAT KNOWING SMIRK. Sansa knows what's up.

First and last table read. Goes to show how the series went downhill.

"It doesn't feel right."

Kit Harington learns about Dany's death at the read-through table of Season 8.

game of thrones season 8 moodboard pic.twitter.com/5vTpg0lxCt — patricia (@heartfiIiaz) May 27, 2019

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the makers of GoT failed to impress fans with the final season. A couple of days back, disappointed ‘GoT’ fans started a petition on change.org, asking the makers to remake the eighth season of the series “with competent writers”. The petition has already hit 1.2 million signatures. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, slammed it as “disrespectful” to all those who work on the show.

Meanwhile, Kit said show critics “can go f**k themselves” because those on the show alone know the amount of hard work that went into making the series a mega hit. “How I feel about the show right now is quite defiant. I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season - and I don’t mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their (negative) judgement on it, in my head they can go f**k themselves,” Harington told Esquire magazine in an interview.

First Published: May 27, 2019 18:10 IST