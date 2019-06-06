Bharat box office day one: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film registers second highest opening of all time, earns estimated Rs 45 crore

Actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat had a festive release, hitting theatres on Eid 2019. The film witnessed the second highest opening of all-time, early estimates suggest.

According to a BoxofficeIndia report, Bharat earned Rs 45 crore on day one of the release, making it the second highest opener ever and biggest opener of 2019. Prior to that, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari held the top slot on the list of highest Bollywood openers of 2019.

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, which released on Christmas last year, holds the slot for highest opener ever in India with a collection of Rs 52.25 crore on the first day of its release.Bharat also emerged on top from all Salman films, toppling 2015 Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo from the top slot, which had earned Rs 39.32 crore on day one.

Earlier reports also suggested that Bharat had a record advance booking. The film registered Rs 24 crore in advance booking as the film opened on Wednesday, June 5. Hollywood action film Avengers: Endgame recorded the highest advance booking of Rs 49.62 (Hindi and English version in Hindi markets, without South India) while Avengers: Infinity War is at the third spot with Rs 29. 14 crore. Bahubali: The Conclusion ranks second with Rs 37.53 crore and Thugs Of Hindostan is at the fourth slot with Rs 26. 27 crore advance booking. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai stands at the fifth slot with Rs 24.76 crore earnings in advance booking.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi. It is an official remake of Korean drama An Ode to my Father.

