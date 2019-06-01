Salman Khan has the best Eid gift for fans, no hike in price for tickets of Bharat: Reports

Actor Salman Khan’s films create records at the box office with huge collections. That is reason why cineplexes often hike prices of the tickets of such films. However, with Bharat, that may change as fresh reports suggest Salman has decided against imposing any hikes.

A Koimoi report quoted a source as saying, “It has become a norm to increase the ticket prices for every big film that releases to get in maximum money in the opening weekend. However, Salman Khan is of the opinion that the tickets should be reasonably priced to make cinema going experience affordable for his viewers. Even in the past, he has spoken against the ticket hike practices, and this time around, he has taken a strong stance against the norm. He is among the very few superstars who don’t believe in hiking rates.”

“The rate is lower than Kalank, which was priced 10% higher than the usual norms. Being Eid, Salman and his team want more and more viewers to visit the cinema hall,” the source added.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra calls reports about meeting Meghan Markle ‘untrue’

Recently, Salman took to Twitter to announce that advance booking of Bharat were open, inviting fans to book their tickets. “‘Bharat’ aur uske parivaar ko milne ke liye jaldi book karo apni tickets! #BharatWithFamily Advance Booking now open on: BMS - https://bookmy.show/BharatTickets Paytm - http://m.p-y.tm/mbharat @Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif @nikhilnamit,” he wrote alongside a video.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also starring Katrina Kaif, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama An Ode to my Father. Starring Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi, Bharat will hit theatres on Eid, June 5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 17:23 IST