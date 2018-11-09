Thugs of Hindostan box office day 1: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan film earns estimated Rs 50 cr, records highest opening ever

Thugs of Hindostan, the big budget film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has reportedly recorded the highest single-day sales in history with collections of around Rs 50 crore.

A report in Boxofficeindia.com suggests that it has surpassed the previous record of Rs 39.32 crore set by Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Rs 40.73 crore nett achieved by magnum opus Bahubali - The Conclusion. Its record-breaking advance tickets sale have had a huge role in the film’s performance on the day of its release. The film is also the best-ever Diwali release in the last 40 years.

However, the film had received a thumbs down from the film critics.

Thugs of Hindostan has also recorded the third highest pre-sales of all time with around Rs 27.50 crore nett, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. It is the first Bollywood film with such an advance tickets’ sale as only magnum opus Baahubali –The Conclusion and Hollywood film Avengers - Infinity War have recorded higher advance sales.

According to Yash Raj Films, the first-day box office figures of the film are estimated to be over Rs 50 crore. These are based on early estimates and the final opening-day numbers will be announced Friday morning.

For the record, the ticket prices of the film were hiked against the usual practice. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had earlier told Hindustantimes.com, “The ticket price that the movie would be fetching will be among the highest that has ever been for any Hindi movie. That will eventually give the film a spike in the figures to come. By Saturday, it will easily run past the Rs 100 crore mark.”

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 09:07 IST