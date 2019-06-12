Priyanka Chopra attends Sky is Pink wrap party with Zaira Wasim, calls Bollywood comeback film ‘hardest, loveliest experience’. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday attended the wrap party for her Bollywood comeback film, The Sky is Pink, with the cast and crew. Joining her at the bash were producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur, cast members Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, and director Shonali Bose. Farhan Akhtar was missing in action.

Priyanka took to her Instagram to write a note of thanks to the film’s team, and described working on it as the ‘hardest, loveliest experience’. She wrote, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co-actor all over again with all the laughter and fun! (you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!!”

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen in a chrome onesie, paired with stark, yellow boots. Zaira is wearing a red and white dress, and Shonali is in a black evening gown.

Priyanka returned to Mumbai earlier this week and was spotted arriving at the airport. She has since been seen out and about town, and was also spotted at the Roy Kapur Films office. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas, took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them together, and wrote that he was already missing her.

The Sky is Pink is reportedly based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. The film is slated for an October, 2019 release, and will mark Priyanka’s return to Bollywood after a gap of three years, during which she has starred in her American TV show Quantico, and has appeared in several Hollywood films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 08:43 IST