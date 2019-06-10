Nick Jonas reveals his two favourite Bollywood songs, only one features Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s husband, American singer Nick Jonas has revealed his two favourite Bollywood songs, and only of them features his wife. During a recent fan interaction on Instagram, a young woman asked the Jonas Brothers what their favourite Bollywood songs were. They unanimously chose Desi Girl, from the film Dostana, and Bom Diggy Diggy, from Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.

Desi Girl is composed by Vishal and Shekhar, performed by Shankar Mahadevan, Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani, and written by Kumaar. The music video has over 33 million hits on YouTube, which pales in comparison to Bom Diggy Diggy, which has over 500 million views. The hit number has been composed by Zack Knight, with lyrics by Knight and Kumaar. It has been performed by Knight and Jasmin Walia.

The Jonas Brothers recently staged a highly publicised reunion, after being in hiatus for several years. The brothers intent on continuing to produce more music, and touring the world with their new album, Happiness Begins.

The group has already released two singles, Sucker and Cool. The music video for Sucker features Priyanka, Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle.

Priyanka, who is in India to complete filming her Bollywood comeback movie, The Sky is Pink, recently posted a picture of her father, to mark his sixth death anniversary. Nick responded to the post with a heart emoji. On Saturday, he put up a picture of them together with ‘Missing you’ written on it.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:05 IST