15kg heroin seized in Amritsar during Operation Prahar 4.0

As many as 349 people were arrested and 15 kg heroin was recovered during the two-day Operation Prahar 4.0, launched across the district as part of Punjab Police’s drive against drug trafficking, organised crime and gangster networks. Amritsar police carried out coordinated raids across the district, focusing especially on villages along the Indo-Pak international border. (HT)

The operation was conducted on July 21 and 22 on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav under the supervision of Border Range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Harmanbir Singh Gill.

Police teams carried out coordinated raids across the district, focusing especially on villages along the Indo-Pak international border, identified drug hotspots and public transport hubs to curb cross-border smuggling, drone-based narcotics deliveries and organised criminal activities.

During the operation, police arrested 226 accused in old criminal cases and took preventive action against 123 anti-social elements, bringing the total number of arrests to 349. The drive also led to the arrest of three associates of gangsters.

The action also resulted in the recovery of 15.503 kg heroin, 970 gm opium, 695 intoxicating tablets and ₹14,200 in suspected drug money. A total of 24 pistols, 26 magazines, 60 live cartridges, six stolen motorcycles and a drone allegedly used for smuggling activities were also recovered.

Subsequently, police registered 72 cases under the NDPS Act, 13 under the Arms Act and 15 under the Excise Act. As many as 12 proclaimed offenders were also arrested, while two alleged border smugglers, six suppliers and four drug peddlers were taken into custody during the enforcement drive.

DIG Gill said the Border Range Police will not allow drug traffickers, cross-border smugglers or gangster networks to find a safe haven in Punjab. He urged criminals to surrender voluntarily, stating that anyone attempting to evade the law will face strict legal action. He added that intelligence-based operations under Operation Prahar will continue with the objective of making Punjab drug-free, crime-free and safer.