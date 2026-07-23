Leopard attack in Lakhimpur: 45-year-old woman falls prey, 10th casualty this year

A 45-year woman, Raj Kumari, a resident of Prem Nagar village, was attacked and killed by a leopard in the Jungle Matera beat of Dhaurahra forest range, in the Dudhwa buffer zone, on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Prem Nagar is located across the Ghaghra in Dhaurahra tehsil but falls under Murtiha police limits of Bahraich district, in close proximity of Katarniaghat (Bahraich) forests.

Raj Kumari had gone to the fields to collect fodder for her cattle near Jungle Matera beat forests on Wednesday morning. While she was cutting grass, a leopard hiding in the nearby fields attacked her.

The attack was so sudden and severe that the victim died on the spot with deep injuries to her head and face.

Other villagers in the neighbouring fields rushed to the spot, chased away the big cat and recovered the body.

When intimated, Dhaurahra forest range officer (RO) Ashok Kumar Srivastava along with his staff, Murtiha police station in charge Yatindra Singh and revenue officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.

Dudhwa buffer zone deputy director Kirti Chaudhary confirmed the casualty in the big cat’s attack.

This is the 10th human casualty in big cats’ attack in Dudhwa buffer zone since Jan 10 this year.