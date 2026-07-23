Haryana: Congress opposes Rahul’s detention, BJP holds counter-protest amid NEET row

Seeking resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue and opposing the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Haryana Congress leaders organised a protest in front of the mini secretariat office in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh leading a protest against the central government in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narendra Singh, along with AICC state in-charge Sanjay Dutt, submitted a memorandum, meant for the President, to the district administration. Rao asserted that Pradhan must take moral responsibility for the “failure” to uphold the credibility, impartiality, and dignity of the country’s education and examination systems.

The Congress leaders also sought a detailed discussion in the Parliament regarding the examination-related irregularities across the country and delays in recruitment processes.

“All FIRs registered against students in New Delhi should be withdrawn. The repressive action taken against them must be halted,” they mentioned in the memorandum.

In Panchkula, Congress leaders marching towards the BJP’s state headquarters were detained. They were later taken to Moghi Nand police lines amid sloganeering. Rao alleged that the BJP government was attempting to suppress students’ voices through lathi-charges, arrests and intimidation.

Protests were also held at the Karnal mini secretariat. District units held dharnas in Ambala, Yamunanagar and other districts of the region.

In a statement, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda condemned the use of force against Rahul Gandhi and others. “The nation wants Pradhan’s resignation. Students are seeking reforms in the examination process. Instead of engaging with them, the government is resorting to lathi-charge which is condemnable,” he said.

Activists, students take to streets

In Rohtak, farmers and students’ organisations, under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), staged a protest outside the BJP’s state office against the police action against students in Delhi and the proposed India-US trade agreement. All India Kisan Sabha leader Inderjit Singh said the “erring” police officials must face action.

In Bhiwani, various student, political and social organisations staged a protest outside the mini secretariat under the banner of the Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti. In Narnaul of Mahendergarh, advocates held a barefoot march, demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

Cong undermining constitutional norms: BJP

The Haryana BJP staged a protest outside the Congress office in Rohtak, accusing the party as well as Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi of undermining democratic institutions and constitutional norms. Led by Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta and party’s national secretary OP Dhankhar, party workers also took out a protest march at Ambedkar Chowk. Congress workers too raised slogans.

Gupta alleged that the Congress’ protest outside the PM’s residence was an attempt to challenge democratic traditions and compromise security arrangements. She accused Rahul Gandhi of preferring political theatrics over constructive debate.

In Ambala, state energy minister Anil Vij said an FIR should be registered against Rahul Gandhi for PM’s security breach. “If he wants to speak, he should go to Parliament,” he said.

Punjab BJP protesters detained

BJP workers, led by Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon, were detained while trying to march towards the Congress office in Chandigarh. They were taken to the Sector 11 police station before being released later.

Dhillon said, “The Congress is using students as political pawns to revive its shrinking political relevance.” Referring to the NEET issue, Dhillon said PM Modi ordered a CBI probe and 13 accused had been arrested so far.

The protest was part of the party’s nationwide agitation against the Congress.