Priyanka Chopra marks father’s 6th death anniversary, Nick Jonas and in-laws respond: ‘We will surround you with love’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has marked her father’s sixth death anniversary on social media. Sharing a picture of herself as a child, playing with her dad, Dr Ashok Chopra, Priyanka wrote, “6 years. Seems like just yesterday we lost you. I miss you Dad. Inexplicably.”

The picture shows a young Priyanka perched on a tree, with her father standing by her side. Priyanka’s father died in 2013. The actor has often talked about her love for her father and the difficulties she faced in coping with his loss. She even has a tattoo with the words ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ written on her forearm in her father’s handwriting.

Several of her friends from the movie industry left messages in the comments section. Mindy Kaling, with whom Priyanka will soon be starring in a film, left heart emojis, as did Anusha Dandekar. Hina Khan, who met Priyanka at the recent Cannes Film Festival, wrote, “I still remember the stories you shared with me about your father. May his soul rest in peace.”

Priyanka’s father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr, wrote in the comments, “All our love sweet daughter-in-law. Nothing can replace such a special man, but we are here to surround your heart with love and support.” Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas responded simply with a red heart emoji.

Last year, Priyanka had shared a video of her father’s photographs. “My dad was my best friend, my idol and my protector. He was the man of my life,” she said in the video. “I was very close to my father, he was my superhero, my idol. I wanted to grow up and be him. He was a musician, he used to perform on stage, he was a surgeon, he was an artist, he was the life of a party, gregarious laughter, extremely confident man.”

In a 2016 interview to Hindustan Times, the actor had said about her father, “His death has been a big blow. I still haven’t dealt with it. I don’t know if I’ve healed, but it doesn’t hurt either. I don’t think I have accepted it. I feel like I’m travelling all over the world, and dad will be home when I return. I think grief becomes your constant companion. You just learn to live with it.”

Priyanka was last seen on screen in Netflix’s Isn’t It Romantic. She will return to Bollywood with The Sky is Pink, and will continue her Hollywood journey with the Mindy Kaling movie. She is also in talks to star in a project from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 09:25 IST