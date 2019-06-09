Nick Jonas is missing wife Priyanka Chopra as she holidays with family, shares a note. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for the next schedule of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. It’s only been a couple of days and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, is already missing her. Nick posted a picture of the two of them with a message.

(Left) Priyanka Chopra with her family in Mumbai. Nick Jonas also shared a picture.

On Saturday, he put up a picture of them together with ‘Missing you’ written on it. Meanwhile, Priyanka put up two pictures in the company of her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and her brother Siddharth and wrote that it was an early celebration of her mother’s upcoming birthday. She wrote: “The Chopra FamJam ! Happy early birthday ma.. we love you!! @siddharthchopra89 #kunalbhogal @parineetichopra @madhumalati.” Dr Chopra celebrates her birthday on June 16.

Priyanka recently appeared on the cover of American magazine InStyle in a stylish Tarun Tahaliani saree that she wore without a blouse. The actor was heavily trolled after that. However, coming to her defence was the designer himself, who told Mid Day that using the saree without a choli had made it a “global statement”.

He was quoted as saying: “There’s nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty (in Priyanka’s last Bollywood outing, Bajirao Mastani) to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her (Priyanka) versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon.”

Dressed in a golden saree, Priyanka flaunted her bare back while doing a photo shoot for InStyle’s July 2019 issue. Sharing the picture, she had written: “Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi.”

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 10:56 IST