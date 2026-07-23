Dudhwa wild water buffalo reintroduction: Feasibility report to be sent to govt soon, animals expected by winter

The plan of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) authorities to introduce wild water buffalo in Dudhwa has progressed with an expert panel studying the locale, and submitting their report and recommendations. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The project is expected to start from the coming winter with completion of required infrastructure by then, DTR officials said.

Field director and chief conservator of forest (CCF) Dr H Rajamohan, who leads the project, told Hindustan Times that the State Wildlife Advisory Board, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has given its nod to the project.

He added that an expert team of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientists including Dr Somrat Mandal and Dr Vibhas Panda studied the feasibility for water buffalo reintroduction.

The scientists, during their week-long stay here, carried out a detailed study of Dudhwa’s waterlands, grasslands, woodland, its flora and fauna, suited to water buffaloes and submitted their report with their recommendations to be forwarded for final government approval within next couple of days, DTR official said.

Rajamohan said that by winter, “we would complete the required infrastructure to house the water buffaloes from Assam.”

He informed that in the initial phase, a safe enclosure at Kakraha Tal or Bhadi Tal - whichever is finalised in the feasibility report - will be established.

He added that to avert attacks from big predators like tigers and leopards, a predator-proof fencing will be ensured around the enclosure.

According to sources, the water buffalo reintroduction project is likely to start with four water buffaloes including three female and one male.