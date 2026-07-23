CJP lists names of 34 cities protesting in support. Check here

The Cockroach Janta Party protest, that has rocked the national capital, seeking resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leak, is not only restricted to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar anymore. Crowds of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gather at Jantar Mantar to Join the ongoing protest, in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Amid similar student protests in Bengaluru and Mumbai, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday released a list, naming 34 cities in India where protests are ongoing and said, “These are all the cities currently protesting against paper leaks. India has woken up.”

The names include, Kurukshetra, ⁠Chandigarh, Jammu, ⁠Dharamshala, ⁠Jaipur, Jodhpur, ⁠Lucknow, Prayagraj, Unnao, Rampur, Bhopal, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Patna, Bilaspur, Raipur, Indore, Calcutta, Jadavpur, Bangalore, Davangere, Kalaburgi, Guwahati, Aizawl, Itanagar, Shillong, Agartala, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Chennai, and Trivendrum.

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Protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar The CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 34th day on Thursday, with thousands of protesters gathering at the site and remaining there for long hours. The party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has said the agitation will continue until its demands are met, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of those who died by suicide, and assurance that no peaceful protesters will face prosecution.

Several political leaders, actors and other public figures have visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the movement. Most recently, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait arrived at the protest site. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also joined the protesters on Wednesday in support of the CJP's demands.

Also Read: ‘Why?’ CJP claims Delhi Police placed 'totally damaged car' outside Jantar Mantar protest site

Meanwhile, Mumbai also witnessed large-scale protests, with demonstrators demanding that the government fulfil the party's demands. In a moment that quickly went viral on social media, a 27-year-old influencer was seen stopping a police van carrying detained protesters with one hand. Actor Imran Khan also joined the protests in Mumbai on Wednesday.