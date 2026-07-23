Mulund dump to house concrete plant, casting yard for Dharavi revamp project

Mumbai: After getting prime tracts of government-owned land at Kanjurmarg, Mulund, Deonar, Madh island and Kurla to house Dharavi residents ineligible for in-situ rehabilitation, Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited – which is executing the Dharavi redevelopment project – has been granted 15 acres of land within the Mulund dumping ground for a ready mix concrete (RMC) plant and casting yard. The 15-acre lease area still contains 250,000-300,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste, which will have to be removed and processed before the land can be utilised. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

According to the proposal approved recently by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which HT has accessed, the company will have to pay ₹98.46 crore as lease rent for a five-year period. Six months’ lease rent amounting to ₹9.17 crore plus 18% GST (at ₹1.65 crore) would have to be paid immediately after execution of the lease.

The proposal said the Dharavi redevelopment project was among the state government’s most significant and high-priority infrastructure projects. To ensure effective and timely implementation, Adani Navbharat Developers had requested for approximately 15 acres of land at the Mulund dumping ground for establishing a casting yard, precast component manufacturing facility, and RMC plant, it noted.

As per the state’s policies, Daharavi residents who own ground floor tenements constructed up to January 1, 2000 will get free houses within the redevelopment project while the remaining ineligible residents would be allocated houses at subsidised rates in Kurla, Bhandup, Mulund, Madh and Deonar.

Vipin Paliwal, secretary, Dharavi Redevelopment Project said the project envisions “better homes and a better quality of life for over 10 lakh people living in Dharavi”.

“The state government has been identifying and allocating land required for its implementation, with various government agencies working together to support the effort. The land identified at the Mulund dumping ground will be made available to DRP by the BMC on a temporary basis, for use as a casting yard,” Paliwal said.

According to the proposal approved by the BMC, biomining of waste material is currently underway at the Mulund dumping ground, and some portions of the site have already been reclaimed to ground level. However, the proposed 15-acre lease area still contains 250,000-300,000 metric tonnes of legacy waste, which will have to be removed and processed before the land can be utilised.

Congress leader and Mulund resident Charansingh Sapra said, “The double engine government is giving almost the entire Mumbai to Adanis. This is organised loot and legalised plunder. In a way, the government and Adanis are jointly becoming Mumbai’s land mafias.”