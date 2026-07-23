Three arrested for killing teacher, trying to usurp her property

THANE: The Kalyan police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly killing a school teacher cum insurance agent with an intention to usurp her property. Two of the accused were neighbours of the deceased woman and they killed her after forcing her to sign documents showing them as her legal heirs, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. Sangeeta Chandanshive’s body was found dumped along Mumbai-Nahsik highway on July 15. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Sangeeta Chandanshive’s body was found dumped along Mumbai-Nahsik highway on July 15, and an accidental death report was registered at the Wadivarwhe police station in Nashik district. A missing person report was also registered at the Kolsewadi police station after the 53-year-old Chandanshive went missing.

According to the police, two of the accused – Digambar Awhad, 48, and Tushar Ratnaparkhi, 52 – as well as Chandanshive were residents of Ambivli. The accused duo were aware that Chandanshive was unmarried and owned substantial property. So they hatched a plan to murder her and claim her assets, and were aided by Ramesh Pandey, also from Ambivli, and Santosh Jadhav from Nashik, said Ajit Shinde, senior police inspector, crime branch (unit 3), Thane.

“The accused lured Chandanshive to a rented apartment in Asangaon under the pretext of buying an insurance policy. Once there, they forced her to sign a will naming Awhad and Ratnaparkhi as her legal heirs, then strangled her and dumped her body near the SMBT Medical College on the Sinnar–Ghoti Road,” said Amarsinh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Thane.

Awhad and Ratnaparkhi were identified via technical analysis and CCTV footage and arrested along with Santosh Jadhav on Wednesday. They confessed to the crime during interrogation and admitted they had killed the woman for her property, Jadhav said.

All three will be produced in court on Thursday.