Shahid Kapoor says he apologises to wife Mira Rajput when she’s angry, and also when he’s angry. ‘Shabaash’, says Kapil Sharma

Actor Shahid Kapoor will promote his upcoming film Kabir Singh on the Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend, along with co-star Kiara Advani. In a new clip shared by Sony TV to tease the episode, Shahid talks about everything from his role in the film, to his relationship with wife Mira Rajput.

When Kapil asks him how he handles tiffs with Mira, Shahid says, “I apologise when she’s angry, but I apologise even when I’m angry.” Kapil laughs heartily, and leans over to shake the actor’s hand, and says, “Shabaash (well done), you will go far in life.”

Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Together, they have a daughter Misha and a son Zain. Earlier on Neha Dhupia’s show, he spoke about how his wife gets mad at trolling."Who doesn't? Anybody who is anything in this generation has definitely got trolled a few times. If you haven't, then you're probably nobody," he said.

When Neha asked how he and Mira dealt with it, he said, "This is exactly what you do. You tell yourself that I am somebody man. They're trolling me, I am important. I am so bloody important. The more the trolling, the bigger I am. The more the trolling, the bigger I am,” he said. However, he added his wife is affected, especially when it is about their children, "How can somebody say this? Are they not human beings? Don't they understand they're talking about children. So, now it's only the kids. So, I think with me and her, she is over that part. But with kids she can get a little like, what the hell.”

It was previously reported that Shahid will also discuss losing his temper at home. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Shahid said that Mira brought along several house helps after their wedding, and if he were to break a glass at home, he would apologise to them for the mess. He was making a reference to his hot-headed character Kabir Singh, who is shown in the film’s trailer chasing his maid after she breaks a glass at his house.

Kapil also asks Kiara about changing her name before joining Bollywood. Her birth name is Aaliya. Kapil joked, “Why did you change your name? Was Mahesh Bhatt demanding a royalty?” Mahesh Bhatt is the father of actor Alia Bhatt. Kiara had said in an interview that it was Salman Khan who advised her to change her name. She said, “Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can’t be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood. He suggested the change, but Kiara is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara,” she added.

Kabir Singh is slated for a June 21 release. It is a remake of the hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 14:14 IST