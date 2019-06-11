Shahid Kapoor says Mira Rajput brought along many house helps after wedding, but he never gets angry at them like Kabir Singh

A scene in the Kabir Singh trailer inspired several memes. In it, Shahid Kapoor’s character, the hot-headed Kabir, chases his maid in the streets after she breaks a glass, presumably not on purpose. In an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where Shahid and his co-actor Kiara Advani promoted the upcoming film, Shahid was asked if he’s ever lost his cool on domestic helps in real life.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Shahid said that his wife, Mira Rajput, brought along several house helps to their home after their wedding, and were he to break a glass, he would apologise to them and offer to clean up.

The actor has spoken about channelling a dark side of his psyche for the film, in which he plays a self-destructive alcoholic. In the past, Shahid has said that he would take long showers before returning home, to wash away the smell of the 20-odd cigarettes he was smoking on set. Shahid, on Kapil’s show, said that another reason for those long showers was to metaphorically ‘cleanse himself of all the anger and angst’ he was carrying on set.

“I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children,” he had said in an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Also directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is slated for release on June 21.

