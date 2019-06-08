Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor wear the similar pantsuit, he thanks her for the outfit

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were in for a surprise when the two took to Instagram on Friday, sharing pictures from their latest public outing, only to realise that they wore very similar clothes. Both were wearing white pantsuits with black stripes.

Shahid was the first one to notice as he shared his picture acknowledging the similarity. “Thanks for the outfit @katrinakaif 😱#kabirsingh,” he wrote in a quirky post. Katrina was quick to respond and commented, “Yeh twinning,” with a heart emoji.

Also read: After Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing sari without a blouse, designer Tarun Tahiliani speaks in her defence, calls it ‘a global statement’

While Shahid wore the pantsuit to a promotional event for his upcoming film Kabir Singh, Katrina donned it for a press conference in Goa. However, there was a slight difference in the lapel and sleeves of their respective suits. When Katrina shared her picture, Anushka showered her love on her and wrote, “#bosswoman”.

Katrina is currently riding high on the success of her latest film Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She has also begun work on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi that also stars Akshay Kumar. It is a now a known fact that Katrina was roped in for Bharat after Priyanka Chopra quit the film just days before the shooting was supposed to begin. Ahead of the release of Bharat, Katrina had said, “I told Ali that I’d join the cast only if the character is strong enough. Kumud is that character. I went through a lot of prep work and attended workshops, because this role was challenging. The character spans 40 years in the film. Also, it’s a big-budget holiday release, so it will reach a wide audience.”

Shahid, meanwhile, awaits the release of Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 14:53 IST