Katrina Kaif reveals she had one condition before signing Bharat. Details inside

Actor Katrina Kaif has said Bharat is “the best role” of her career, adding that her onscreen character, Kumud Raina, is a strong woman. She also revealed that when director Ali Abbas Zafar told her about the film after Priyanka Chopra walked out, she had only one condition.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, Katrina revealed how she one condition for accepting the film. “I told Ali that I’d join the cast only if the character is strong enough. Kumud is that character. I went through a lot of prep work and attended workshops, because this role was challenging. The character spans 40 years in the film. Also, it’s a big-budget holiday release, so it will reach a wide audience.”

“I could be wrong, but Bharat is the best role of my career, on paper. There are instances when [an actor] doesn’t get too much screen time in a Salman Khan-movie. But, I have been fortunate to get films with strong roles,” she continued.

Also read: Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs impressed with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 trailer

She also talked about her next Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty. She said, “I desire to play interesting characters, but, at the same time, I can balance [that] with films that are simply about having fun. Rohit and I have been planning to work together for nine years. We felt this film could be one that we could collaborate on. I like [the message] he is trying to portray in it. It’s not just another glamorous role.” Akshay, who plays a cop in the film, will star opposite Katrina.

Bharat, which releases on Eid, also stars Tabu, Disha Patani,Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover apart from the lead pair of Salman and Katrina.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:39 IST