Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs impressed with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 trailer

Bollywood celebs are going gaga over the recently released trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 in which he essays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar. The film chronicles the story of Kumar from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening his own institute to educate the underprivileged. Making a comeback after a hiatus of two years, Hrithik has made a mark with the trailer.

A slew of celebrities are storming social media to praise the 41-year old actor. “Superrrrr trailer,” Alia Bhatt commented on Hrithik’s Instagram post of the trailer.

Tiger Shroff complimented the actor for his high octane performance and wrote, “Outstanding as always! Can’t wait for this one! Congratulations Hrithik sir and team!”

Outstanding as always! Cant wait for this one! Congratulations @iHrithik sir and team!https://t.co/p6shbAeeqZ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 4, 2019

“All the very best Bro Braz!!!!” wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

All the very best Bro braz!!! 💪 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 4, 2019

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also stepped in to shower praises and said, “They are unstoppable now! Loved the trailer!”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Saaho, wrote, “Simply outstanding Hrithik you and the film both are looking fab.”

Not all Superheroes wear capes.



It’s the ideas that make a nation. It's the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India #Super30Trailerhttps://t.co/d7XZPJNvMV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 4, 2019

An excited Vaani Kapoor expressed her eagerness to watch the film and wrote, “Incredibly moving and powerful trailer made even better by @iHrithik...Looks entertaining, emotional and inspirational.... Can’t wait for this!! @mrunal0801 @nandishsandhu @TheAmitSadh @TripathiiPankaj @teacheranand @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @super30film”

Wishing luck and success to Hrithik, singer Guru Randhawa wrote, “This looks super awesome Hrithik paji Wish you all the luck and success.”

This looks super awesome @iHrithik paji

Wish you all the luck and success 🙏😊https://t.co/xHQdRSPzBq — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 4, 2019

“This is really good. Totally grabbed my attention :) kudos,” Taapsee Pannu wrote in a tweet.

This is really good. Totally grabbed my attention :) kudos 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#Super30 https://t.co/JP8c3g1bWO — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 4, 2019

Donning a simplistic look, Hrithik’s performance in the trailer seems promising enough and has all the elements to keep you glued to the screen. Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. The film underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Mental Hai Kya’ at the box office.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 will hit the theatres on July 12.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 10:30 IST