Bharat celeb review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film is labelled ‘paisa Vasool blockbuster’, see pics

A day before of the release of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat on Eid, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai. Many Bollywood stars attended it and came away praising the effort, showering it with their love.

Among those to praise it was producer Raj Nayak, who called it “Paisa Vasool BLOCKBUSTER”. He wrote: “Watched #bharat @BeingSalmanKhan is at his best. @KatrinaKaifFB steals the show with her brilliant performance. Beautifully directed by @aliabbaszafar. @WhoSunilGrover & @satishkaushik2 showcase how talented they are. Paisa Vasool BLOCKBUSTER ! @itsBhushanKumar #EidMubarak”

Singer Palak Mucchchal tweeted her review and said: “Just watched #Bharat! A journey of a man and nation together, releases today!!! Go watch it to experience a ride of emotions, fun and laughter!”

Tabu, Sonali Kulkarni and Vaibhavi Merchant at Bharat premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alvira Khan with husband and co-producer Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan at Bharat premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhushan Kumar and Palak Muchhal at Bharat premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Distributor Amul Vikas Mohan tweeted, “Director Ali Abaas Zafar has to be a bonafide advance machine.. three of the top seven films in all-time advance belong to him.... #Sultan #TigerZindaHai and now #Bharat!! Get ready for an earth-shattering opening day tomorrow for #Bharat folks... @BeingSalmanKhan”

The film’s cast including Salman, Katrina, Tabu, Sonali Kulkarni, Sunil, Jackie Shroff attended the special screening. Salman’s family members – sister Alvira Khan with husband and co-producer Atul Agnihotri, brother Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan —also accompanied Salman for the screening. Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were also spotted together at the screening. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, singer Palak Muchhal, actor Mahesh Manjrekar and co-producer Bhushan Kumar were also seen at the screening.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official remake of Korean drama An Ode to My Father and also stars Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. Bharat tracks the story of a man named Bharat (essayed by Salman) from his childhood during India’s independence and the Partition to his old age as the country turned 60.

