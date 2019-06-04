As Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 trailer gives way to hilarious memes, Twitter plays on Indian elections, nepotism

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is finally out and shows him as a tanned, Bihar-based mathematician who takes it upon himself to tutor under privileged students aspiring for the IIT entrance exams. The trailer was appreciated by the moviegoers for its catchy dialogues and Hrithik’s performance. Not far behind were hilarious memes that riffed off dialogues and scenes from the trailer.

The trailer also showed glimpses of actors Aditya Srivastava as the owner of a coaching institute and Pankaj Tripathi as a powerful man. The film is inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who mentored 30 hand-picked students for the IITs. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Johnny Lever.

While the film is set to hit theatres on July 12, the dialogues from the film trailer got popular with many funny memes on Twitter. Some compared Hrithik’s dialogue “Pratibha Diye Hain Par Saadhan Nahi Diye (God has given talent but not means to nurture it)” to their daily life struggles. A user wrote, “When the most beautiful girl of class is not on social media...#Super30Trailer.”

When the most beautiful girl of class is not on social media...#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/Im1kAo0WmK — Shivam Mishra💤 (@Shivam_mishra21) June 4, 2019

Also read: Super 30 trailer: Hrithik Roshan slaps on some tanning lotion, young actors bring in emotion

Many also questioned the makers about why Pankaj Tripathi was not cast as Anand Kumar instead of Hrithik. Users used Aditya Srivastava’s dialogue “Cheating hai ye...cheating hai” to blame the makers. Some also used Hrithik’s dialogue “Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega, Ab Uhi Raja Banega Jo Haqdar Hoga” to talk about nepotism and poll results. A user wrote, “Indian people in this election #Super30Trailer.”

Have a look at some of the funniest memes going viral on Twitter.

#Super30Trailer

Everyone- Engineering karle bahut scope hai

*Me after doing Engineering* pic.twitter.com/xrBdPGNoh0 — Aadesh Malviya (@bhillager_boi) June 4, 2019

Hritik Roshan's voice in #Super30Trailer is like matured Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. — Anshul Chavhan (@anshul_chavhan) June 4, 2019

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 17:59 IST