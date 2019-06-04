Super 30 trailer: Hrithik Roshan slaps on some tanning lotion, young actors bring in emotion

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared the first trailer for his upcoming film, Super 30. The film is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational programme Super 30.

The trailer shows Hrithik as the brilliant teacher, who is roped in by a coaching centre to teach kids from affluent families. However, he soon realises that the centre’s main objective is to mint money rather than work for students who really need help. He then sets out to launch his own institute and teaches worthy and hard working students from underprivileged families.

Judging by the trailer, the film looks high on drama and heavy dialogues. Hrithik’s complexion looks much darker than his usual, to the point of being distracting. His attempt at the Bihari accent does not help either. All that aside, the young actors who play his students, bring an earthiness and authenticity to the film and its milieu.

Watch the trailer here:

Super 30 has been long delayed. First, the film’s director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague, and then to avoid clashing at the box office with Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and then Mental Hai Kya. The makers finally decided to release the film before Mental Hai Kya on July 12.

Hrithik recently shared multiple new posters for the film on social media. One poster featured the 45-year-old actor, looking cheerful while posing in rain. He is seen sporting a black shirt along with a full-bearded look. The bottom of the poster shows a few children in a joyful mood. The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 and took the Internet by storm.

Under his initiative, Kumar trained Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants crack the entrance exam to the prestigious institute. However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher’s attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu.

