Hrithik Roshan shares first poster of Super 30, trailer to release on June 4

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Super 30 and announced that the trailer will land on Tuesday, June 4. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is set to hit theatres on July 12.

Sharing the poster, Hrithik tweeted, “Haqdaar bano.”It shows the actor, looking backwards and smiling, as he stands in rain. A group of kids, in the foreground, cheer happily in the rain.

Based on Bihar’s mathematician Anand Kumar, the film talks about his experiment where he picked 30 talented but under-privileged kids and trained them for the IIT — India’s elite engineering colleges. Anand also bore the cost of the training and paid for the food and boarding for the kids during their coaching period.

Director Vikas, stepped down after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him last year. Hrithik had tweeted then, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.”

However, Reliance Entertainment, one of the producers of the film, recently announced that Vikas has been reinstated as the film’s director after an internal committee cleared him of the charges.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 15:21 IST