Have you seen these pics of Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa and son Yug

The Bollywood celebrities began the week on a busy note as many were spotted either travelling from one location to another or making work related public appearances. Hrithik Roshan, who is set to witness the trailer launch of his film Super 30 on Tuesday, returned home after witnessing the release of his film Kaabil in China.

His Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar was also seen returning from his European trip with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The two met several popular footballers in Madrid.

Ajay Devgn was also seen with daughter Nysa and son Yug at the airport. His father Veeru Devgn passed away last week. Hina Khan, who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, was also seen upon her arrival in India. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Her family members came to receive her at the airport. Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush was also seen with wife Aishwarya.

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar, Ajay Devgn with son Yug and daughter Nysa at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Dhanush, Aishwarya R Dhanush spotted at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Katrina Kaif is busy with the promotions of her film Bharat that releases on Eid this Wednesday. She was spotted during one of the photo ops. Taapsee Pannu has also begun the promotions of her psychological thriller Game Over. She was also spotted posing for the camera during one of her interviews.

Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu during their film interviews. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor continued to follow her gym routine. She was spotted at a gym in shorts and a white vest. A few days ago, Katrina -- during her appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs -- had spoken about Janhvi’s gym shorts. On being asked to name a celebrity who goes over the top with her gym looks, Katrina had said, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Meanwhile, her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khattar was seen at a restaurant in Juhu. Among other celebrities spotted in the city were Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon who were seen at Sunny Super Sound. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at Taj Lands End.

Shanaya Kapoor post her dance class. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Sidharth Malhotra spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon at Sunny Super Sound. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 21:16 IST