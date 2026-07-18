Man earning ₹1.9 lakh says every expense feels risky without generational wealth: ‘Any EMI will affect my future’
A 24-year-old earning ₹1.9 lakh questioned whether saving for the future left any room to enjoy life.
A 24-year-old man earning ₹1.9 lakh per month has sparked a discussion about money, lifestyle choices and the pressure faced by middle-class professionals without generational wealth. Despite saving nearly three-fourths of his monthly income, the man said he constantly worries that spending on a car, holidays or expensive purchases could compromise his financial future.
Sharing his dilemma on Reddit, the man explained that he currently saves around ₹1.4 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh every month and has been following this routine for the past six months. However, the thought of taking on a car loan has made him question whether he can afford to enjoy his earnings.
(Also read: 'Stop romanticising struggle': Entrepreneur says wealthy Indian parents suffer from ‘poverty mindset’, sparks debate)
‘Any spending will affect my future’
The Reddit user estimated that purchasing a car would cost him between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 every month in loan repayments and other expenses.
“I do not have generational wealth of any kind, so I am on my own and have to plan for my retirement and everything else,” he wrote.
He added that even spending on his parents or buying a new phone makes him feel guilty because the same money could be invested or saved for the future.
“Heck, I cannot even take my parents on trips or make them stay in good hotels because that money could be saved, as I have no backup,” he said.
The man shared that he currently spends only on hobbies, clothes and occasional trips. He also admitted that he is constantly chasing a higher salary and looking for job opportunities that could increase his income.
“Mathematically, I should just keep saving, saving and saving as much as possible. Any spending or EMI will affect my future. The rat race, man! Am I thinking wrong?” he asked.
The post was shared under the title, “So a middle-class person with no generational wealth should never buy a car or enjoy?”
Reddit users offer practical advice
The post drew several responses, with many users advising the man to strike a balance between financial security and enjoying life.
“I would suggest allowing your savings to grow a little before buying a car. In the meantime, you could consider purchasing a second-hand car. Slowly but surely, everything will fall into place,” one person wrote.
Another commented, “Consider buying a second-hand car for under ₹5 lakh, preferably a model with low maintenance costs and affordable spare parts. However, if you do not own a house yet, I would suggest prioritising a home purchase.”
(Also read: Bengaluru woman explains why ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent)
“Buy a car for under ₹10 lakh and enjoy your life. In case of an emergency, you may still be able to recover around 60–80% of the car’s value by selling it,” a third user suggested.
A fourth person added, “You are earning a fairly good salary. If you genuinely need a car and it will make your life more convenient, go ahead and buy it. Do not overthink it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More