Salman Khan trims down Bharat by 25 minutes following Salim Khan’s suggestions, CBFC hadn’t asked for any cuts

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar reportedly decided to trim down their upcoming film Bharat despite the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearing the film without any cuts. According to a report in Mid Day, the duo did so following suggestions given by the actor’s father, scriptwriter Salim Khan. Bharat was given a UA certificate by the board.

The report has claimed that Zafar made 24 voluntary cuts in the film, which is an official remake of Korean drama An Ode to My Father, in the version cleared by the CBFC. Salim reportedly felt that at a runtime of three hours, Bharat was too long, and wanted it to be trimmed down to 165 minutes.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, “The original duration of Bharat was three hours and the makers felt that the story needed to be tighter. To get a second opinion, they arranged a special screening for friends and family members, including Salim Khan, three weeks ago. While they appreciated the movie, Salim ji pointed out that the duration should ideally be brought down to under 165 minutes.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Aithey Aa.

It further claimed that Salman supervised the editing as Aithey Aa, Chashni and Turpeya received major cuts. Another scene featuring Salman and Sunil was also trimmed down to keep the runtime of the film at 155 minutes.

The director told the tabloid, “Since one needs to submit their films well in advance to meet the Censor Board’s deadlines, it’s better to provide the longer cut first. So, we submitted the work-in-progress version to them. Once they cleared it, we made the final edit, and then informed them of the cuts we have made,” he said.

Salim had accompanied Salman recently for a promotional interview and the actor was happy to share a picture from the outing. “Father + son... #bharat #promotions,” he wrote as he promoted the film that revolves around an emotional father-son relationship.

Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi, is set to hit theatres on Eid, June 5.

