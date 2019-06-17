Inside Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev’s wedding: Boyfriend Rohman Shawl poses with newlyweds, her daughters Renee and Alisah. See pics

Actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, tied the knot with TV actor Charu Asopa at a destination wedding in Goa on June 16. Pictures from the celebrations have been shared online.

In a few of them, Sushmita can be seen posing with the newlyweds, accompanied by daughters Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She is wearing a black anarkali, while Rohman is in a suit.

Rajeev and Charu took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures from their wedding. Rajeev wrote alongside a series of wedding photos, “Just got married to the person i love & respect from my heart .. Sen family.” Charu, sharing a picture of the couple dancing, wrote, “We danced our way to a beautiful dream wedding. Beyond blessed.” She has also changed her Instagram name to Charu Sen.

The wedding festivities kicked off on June 14 with an engagement ceremony, which was followed by a sangeet. The wedding took place at the Taj Exotica in Goa, in accordance with Bengali and Rajasthani traditions. Rajeev and Charu had earlier got married in court.

A few days ago Rajeev had shared images from the lavish engagement party. “I love you for a 1000 years & beyond,” he captioned a video that showed the couple uncorking a bottle of champagne.

Rajeev had earlier told Hindustan Times that Sushmita was instrumental in putting the wedding together. “She has been working very hard day and night to make things happen, as we don’t have much time at all,” he said. “June 16 could only happen because of my sister , mom and dad. It’s never easy to do things at the last minute. I am very blessed,” he added.

