Inside Sushmita Sen’ brother Rajeev’s engagement, mehendi: Actor, her daughters and boyfriend Rohman pose with newlyweds. See pics

After officially becoming husband and wife in a court marriage last week, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have kicked off their wedding festivities in Goa. Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother and his TV actor wife hosted an engagement ceremony and a mehendi ceremony at their resort near the beach on Friday.

Rajeev shared pictures and videos from the engagement ceremony on Instagram. “I love you for a 1000 years & beyond #rajakibittu #engagementm,” he captioned a video that showed the couple uncorking a bottle of champagne. Charu is seen in a white gown with a wedding veil and Rajeev is seen in a white jacket over black trousers. Another picture shows them looking at the sea while holding hands. “She never gave up on me , i never let go of her #Rajakibittu,” he captioned the post.

Charu’s sister Chintan shared more pictures of the bride and groom with their families. One picture featured Sushmita with her daughters Renee and Aliseh and her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl. The entire family smiled and posed with the couple.

Sushmita, Renee, Aliseh and Rohman at Rajeev and Charu’s engagement ceremony.

Rajeev also shared multiple videos of their resort by the beach and videos of Charu from the mehendi ceremony later at night. She wore a pink floral lehenga and a sequined golden choli. She also carried a ceremonial dagger on her. Videos shared by her sister show Rajeev caring for his bride, feeding her dinner as she gets her hands and feet decorated in henna.

Talking about her wedding, Charu had earlier told HT, “We will have a destination wedding in Goa on June 16. The theme of the wedding is ‘Royal traditional’ so everything will be in that style. Functions will be engagement on 14th, followed by sangeet and mehendi on June 15 and haldi and wedding on June 16. We are getting married in both Bengali and Rajasthani style and rituals as Rajeev is a Bengali and I am a Rajasthani.”

Rajeev also refuted rumours that Sushmita was unhappy with his wedding to Charu. “Rumours will always be rumours, this has been a part of our life since many years. We have always sweetly ignored it with a smile. My sister is extremely fond of Charu and I couldn’t be more happier!”

“My sister is the most excited for my wedding with Charu. She has been working very hard day and night to make things happen, as we don’t have much time at all. June 16 could only happen because of my sister , mom and dad. It’s never easy to do things at the last minute. I am very blessed,” he added.

Sushmita wore a heartfelt note for her brother on his wedding, which he shared on Instagram. “Beautiful msg from my sister to Charu & Me for our 7th of June court wedding.” The note read, “Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony. A moment and memory I will cherish forever!! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together...”

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 13:08 IST