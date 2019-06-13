Sushmita Sen writes a heartwarming note to celebrate brother Rajeev Sen’s wedding, says she dressed them for the ceremony

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, TV actor Charu Asopa. The big sister cannot be less proud and sent a handwritten note to him on the occasion.

Rajeev shared a picture of the note on his Instagram stories with the caption, “Beautiful msg from my sister to Charu & Me for our 7th of June court wedding.” The note read, “Dear Charu & Rajeev, Congratulations on your wedding day! May God always bless your union and gift you the courage to honour this beautiful commitment! Thank you for giving me the privilege to dress you both for your wedding ceremony. A moment and memory I will cherish forever!! Here’s to your happiness and prosperity together...”

Rajeev Sen with wife Charu Asopa and Sushmita’s note.

She ended the note saying, “All my love and blessings! Dugga dugga! Di, Renee and Alisah!” and a big smiley. While Rajeev dressed up in a kurta pyjama for their court wedding, Charu looked stunning in a red and golden sari.

Both Rajeev and Charu had shared similar posts on their Instagrams announcing their wedding. Rajeev shared the picture with the caption, “i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife #rajakibittu.” Charu had reacted to the post saying, “My husband.”

Sushmita had earlier announced their wedding on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Rajeev and Charu sharing a big hug. She wrote, “HE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings. I love you both beyond #duggadugga.”

Sushmita is in relationship with model Rohman Shawl and is the mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah. She recently celebrated 25 years of winning the Miss Universe title.

