Saaho teaser trailer: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor deliver India’s biggest action thriller, and it was worth the wait. Watch

The first teaser trailer for Saaho, billed as India’s biggest action thriller, has been released, as promised, at 11:23 am on Thursday. The one-minute Saaho teaser is a showcase for the visually dazzling action, with little by way of plot. But the action certainly is spectacular, even if it seems inspired by everything from Mad Max to Blade Runner, and John Wick to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

Starring Prabhas in the lead role, Saaho teaser begins with a hint of romance between his character and that of Shraddha Kapoor. We see expansive environments, straight out of Baahubali. But as the teaser progresses, we are shown what all the fuss has been about. From gleaming cityscapes to high-octane car chases, Saaho seems to be just what action junkies anticipated.

We see Prabhas standing at the top of a skyscraper, looking at the neon-lit landscape. Towards the end, we are shown a tiny glimpse of a desert action sequence, which seems to be very similar to Mad Max: Fury Road, especially in the absurd character design of a villain. But the centrepiece is an epic truck flip - although unlike the Dark Knight, it seems to be entirely computer generated.

Saaho marks the south debut of Shraddha Kapoor. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Gulshan Grover and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is directed by Sujeeth and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Saaho reportedly features the most expensive action scene in Indian history. Costing a reported Rs 90 crore, in the scene, the filmmakers ‘crashed around 37 cars and five trucks,’ Prabhas told Khaleej Times. “We wanted everything real instead of going for Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) as it gives a real impact. Generally, you have 70 per cent CGI and 30 per cent real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for a more real shoot. This will be something that no one has seen before.”

An Independence Day release, the film will go up against Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House at the box office.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 11:51 IST