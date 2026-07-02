The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the registration process for the NEET PG Exam 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the link on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG Exam 2026: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the examination is July 21, 2026. The exam city intimation slip will be out on August 11, and the examination will be held on August 30, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who have completed their MBBS can apply. Those candidates who have completed MBBS degree from India must possess MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate recognised as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

Direct link to apply for NEET PG Exam 2026

How to apply Candidates eligible to apply for the exam can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the NEET PG Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit, and your application has been submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

TGTET Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes tomorrow at tgtet.aptonline.in, link here

Candidates must upload their latest photograph (not older than 3 months), signature, and any other images strictly in accordance with the prescribed image upload guidelines. Applications containing deficient, unclear, manipulated, morphed, misleading or otherwise non-compliant images may be rejected and/or the Admit Card may not be issued.

Examination Fee The exam fee is ₹3500/- for General, OBC and EWS category and ₹2500/- for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using UPI or Credit Card / Debit Cards issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Official Notice Here