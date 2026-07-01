TGTET Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes tomorrow at tgtet.aptonline.in, link here
The TG TET 2026 provisional answer key has been released. Objections can be submitted online through the official website till tomorrow, July 2.
The Department of School Education, Telangana will close the TG TET Answer Key 2026 objection window on July 2, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility test can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of TG TET at tgtet.aptonline.in.
Along with the provisional answer key, the individual response sheet has also been provided. By using these documents, the expected score can be calculated before the result is announced. If any mistake is found in the provisional answer key, an objection can be submitted through the online objection facility.
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Only the objections submitted within the prescribed dates will be accepted for review. After all objections are examined by the expert committee, the required corrections will be made, if found valid. The final answer key will then be prepared and released. The result will be declared based solely on the final answer key. Candidates are advised to check every question carefully before submitting an objection. Valid proof or supporting documents should be kept ready while raising an objection, as unsupported claims may not be accepted.
Direct link to raise objections
How to raise objections on the TG TET 2026 Answer Key :
Visit the official TG TET website. TG TET Answer Key Portal.
Then open the Objections on Initial Key link
Then enter the Candidates login .
The paper and question number should be selected.
Then mention the correct answer
Supporting documents or proof should be uploaded, if required.
All details should be checked carefully before submission.
The objection should be submitted online before the last date.
A copy or acknowledgement of the submitted objection should be saved for future reference.
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