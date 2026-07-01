NEET UG Exam 2026: Last date extended for confirmation, correction, and updation of bank account details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for confirming, correcting and updating bank account details required for the NEET UG 2026 examination fee refund. Eligible candidates can now make the necessary changes until July 7, 2026, at 11:50 pm through the official NEET UG portal at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-Exam 'fraud': Telegram app banned in India until this date…

The extension has been granted to ensure that all eligible candidates receive their examination fee refunds without issue. The refund is being processed following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination, which was conducted on May 3, 2026.

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Earlier, candidates were asked to submit their bank account details so that the refund amount could be transferred directly to their accounts. However, the NTA received several requests from candidates who had entered incorrect bank account numbers or IFSC codes. In response, the correction facility was reopened on June 25, 2026. With the latest announcement, candidates have been given one final chance to review and update their banking information before the refund process begins.

To make changes, candidates must log in to the official NEET UG 2026 portal using their application number and password. After completing the OTP-based two-factor authentication (2FA), they can access the bank account details section from the dashboard. Candidates should carefully verify all the information, including the account holder's name, account number, bank name and IFSC code, and make corrections wherever required. They may also upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque or the first page of their bank passbook to help avoid errors during the refund process.

Direct link to update bank account details

How to update NEET UG 2026 bank account details Visit the official NEET UG 2026 portal.

Log in using your application number and password.

Complete the OTP-based two-factor authentication (2FA).

Click on the Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation link available on the dashboard.

Review the bank account details already entered.

Update the account holder's name, bank account number, bank name or IFSC code, if required.

Upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque or the first page of the bank passbook, if necessary.

Verify all the details carefully before submitting the form.

Candidates have to submit the information and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

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