Weather, rain LIVE updates: Rainfall in Delhi as monsoon inches closer to city, IMD issues red alert
Weather, rain LIVE updates: Parts of Delhi received rainfall on Thursday, with the IMD issuing a red alert and predicting more rainfall and cloudy skies. Meanwhile, the monsoon has caused widespread destruction across several states in India, killing seven people in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
Weather, Rain LIVE Updates: The national capital received rainfall on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert. Heavy rainfall caused disruptions across several parts of India, killing four people in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as landslides, flooded roads and disrupted transport brought normal life to standstill in several regions....Read More
While Arunachal Pradesh grappled with the aftermath of flash floods, rains battered several parts of Maharashtra while the IMD warned of heavy rain over south Bengal in the coming days. Two girls in Navi Mumbai suffered electric shock from an exposed live wire on a waterlogged road near the LP Bridge in Nerul.
When will the monsoon reach Delhi? | Top 10 points
Rain in Delhi till July 7: Between July 3 and July 7, Delhi is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain every day. During this period, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 23 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.
Monsoon around July 3 or 4: Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, told news agency PTI that the monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and adjoining areas around July 3 or 4.
Latest onset in 5 years: The arrival will mark the latest monsoon onset over the national capital in five years, the IMD said.
Late monsoon in 2021: According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on June 25 in 2020, a day before it covered the entire country on June 26. In 2021, the monsoon arrived much later, reaching Delhi on July 13, the same day it covered the entire country.
Conditions favourable: The Southwest Monsoon has reportedly advanced across several parts of northern and western India. Conditions are now becoming favourable for the monsoon's advancement into Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi over the next 24 hours, as per the weather department.
Weather forecast for Thursday: The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for July 2, Thursday. The maxiumum temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum will hover around 24 degrees Celsius.
Weather, rain LIVE updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, IMD isssues red alert
Weather, rain LIVE updates: Parts of the national capital received rainfall on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert.
The monsoon is expected to enter Delhi around July 3 or 4, as per the weather department. Meanwhile, rainfall alert has been issued for Delhi till July 7.
The maximum temperature in Delhi on July will settle at 33 degrees Celsius while minimum will hover around 24 degrees Celsius, as per IMD's weekly forecast.
Palawat said rain activity is expected to intensify over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan by July 2 or 3, and the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi around July 3 or 4.
"The monsoon generally advances along the seasonal trough, which currently stretches from Punjab to the Bay of Bengal. The easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to reach Delhi around July 3 or 4 along with the trough. Until then, the city is likely to receive only isolated spells of rain. Once these easterly winds set in and the trough becomes more favourable, monsoon activity will pick up significantly," he told news agency PTI.
Shivender Singh, a scientist with IMD, told HT that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from July 2, which is expected to enhance rainfall activity across the region.
Weather, rain LIVE updates: Latest monsoon onset in Delhi in 5 years
Weather, rain LIVE updates: The southwest monsoon reached Delhi on June 25 in 2020, a day before it covered the entire country on June 26. In 2021, the monsoon arrived much later, reaching Delhi on July 13, the same day it covered the entire country, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In 2022, the monsoon advanced over Delhi on June 30 and covered the entire country on July 2. It reached the national capital on June 25, 2023, while the entire country came under monsoon conditions by July 2. In 2024, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 28 and covered the whole country on July 2. Last year, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on June 29, the same day it completed its advance over the entire country.
Palawat said rain activity is expected to intensify over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan by July 2 or 3, and the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi around July 3 or 4.
"The monsoon generally advances along the seasonal trough, which currently stretches from Punjab to the Bay of Bengal. The easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to reach Delhi around July 3 or 4 along with the trough. Until then, the city is likely to receive only isolated spells of rain. Once these easterly winds set in and the trough becomes more favourable, monsoon activity will pick up significantly," he told news agency PTI.
Shivender Singh, a scientist with IMD, told HT that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from July 2, which is expected to enhance rainfall activity across the region.