Weather, rain LIVE updates: Rainfall in Delhi as monsoon inches closer to city, IMD issues red alert

While Arunachal Pradesh grappled with the aftermath of flash floods, rains battered several parts of Maharashtra while the IMD warned of heavy rain over south Bengal in the coming days. Two girls in Navi Mumbai suffered electric shock from an exposed live wire on a waterlogged road near the LP Bridge in Nerul.

When will the monsoon reach Delhi? | Top 10 points

Rain in Delhi till July 7: Between July 3 and July 7, Delhi is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain every day. During this period, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 23 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon around July 3 or 4: Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, told news agency PTI that the monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and adjoining areas around July 3 or 4.

Latest onset in 5 years: The arrival will mark the latest monsoon onset over the national capital in five years, the IMD said.

Late monsoon in 2021: According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on June 25 in 2020, a day before it covered the entire country on June 26. In 2021, the monsoon arrived much later, reaching Delhi on July 13, the same day it covered the entire country.

Conditions favourable: The Southwest Monsoon has reportedly advanced across several parts of northern and western India. Conditions are now becoming favourable for the monsoon's advancement into Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi over the next 24 hours, as per the weather department.

Weather forecast for Thursday: The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for July 2, Thursday. The maxiumum temperature will remain at 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum will hover around 24 degrees Celsius.