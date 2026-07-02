Heavy rain puts Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on alert as Alaknanda, Mandakini rivers swell; IMD issues 4-day warning

Following persistent rainfall since Wednesday morning, the water level of the Alaknanda River increased from 622 metres above sea level on Tuesday to 622.5 metres on Wednesday, ANI reported.

As relentless rain continues to lash Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen, prompting the administration to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation amid fears that the rivers could near the danger mark in the coming days.

Monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand on June 30 and became active across the state by Wednesday, bringing intermittent rainfall to several areas, including Dehradun.

The IMD has also issued orange alerts for five districts-Nainital, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal and Udham Singh Nagar-where light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms has been forecast.

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Alerts to be sent on WhatsApp if warning level reached Officials said river levels are being closely monitored amid rising inflows from the upper Himalayan regions.

Rajwar said the current water level stands at 622 metres above sea level, while the warning level is 626 metres and the danger level is 627 metres.

"The water level in the region has reached 622 meters due to rainfall in the upper Himalayan areas. The warning level is 626 meters above sea level, and the dangerous level is 627 meters. When the water level approaches the warning level, alerts are sent out via WhatsApp groups, announcements are made using vehicles, and personnel go to the ground to warn people," he said.