Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves ₹8.61 crore for infrastructure works and disaster relief in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth ₹8.61 crore for infrastructure development and relief measures for disaster-affected families in the state, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. The funds include ₹4.92 crore for enhancing electricity infrastructure and ₹3.69 crore in compensation for families with fully damaged homes.

The approvals include funding for strengthening electricity infrastructure in Dehradun Cantonment and compensation support for families whose houses were completely damaged in disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi district.

As part of the infrastructure-related sanction, the chief minister approved ₹4.92 crore for electricity department works related to bunch cable installations in uncovered areas of the Dehradun Cantt assembly constituency. Officials said the project is aimed at improving electricity distribution infrastructure and enhancing power supply reliability in areas that are yet to receive bunch cable connectivity.

In a separate decision, Dhami approved ₹3.69 crore from the chief minister’s relief fund for families affected by disasters in Uttarkashi district. The assistance has been sanctioned for 123 fully damaged residential buildings in villages and regions under Bhattwari, Dunda, Chinyalisaur, Barkot and Mori tehsils.

According to the government statement, affected families will receive relief at the rate of ₹3 lakh per damaged residential building. A government order regarding the sanction has also been issued.

The state government said the financial assistance is intended to provide timely relief and rehabilitation support to families impacted by natural disasters in the hill district.

Uttarakhand has witnessed repeated incidents of heavy rainfall, landslides and cloudbursts in recent years, particularly in hilly districts such as Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag, leading to damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure.

Officials said the sanctioned funds would be released to the concerned departments and district authorities for implementation of the approved works and relief measures.