Crypto, real estate, merch: How Trump made over $1 billion in financial gains in 2025

President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure report, made available on Tuesday, has once again raised questions about how his second term in office has helped add to his coffers with the inflow of an additional $1.2 billion last year from various crypto holdings. President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure report reveals his earnings in millions from crypto, real estate holdings, and merchandise, raising concerns about presidential gains (Getty Images via AFP)

In addition to reliance on crypto to boost his numbers, the President also made a fortune by bringing in tens of millions of dollars through his property holdings in foreign nations in a climate where countries already vigilant about avoiding the wrath of tariffs and keen on inviting the support of the US Military.

Another big win in Trump's bank statement came from him suing multiple media companies who were ultimately forced to settle given their fear of losing their broadcast license or facing issues in getting new dates approved by regulators.

The cherry on top of this money-minting mechanism comes from personalised merch including Bibles, guitars, and watches sold with the Trump name stamped on them- the latter alone drawing in $4.7 million.

Crypto earnings As per the President's financial disclosure report, his World Liberty Financial business made more than $500 million selling “governance tokens” and “stablecoins” among other crypto assets. CIC Digital LLC, another one of his companies made around $600 billion via the sales of souvenir-type “meme” coins with his face stamped on them.

Running over the 900-page mark, the report reveals that President Trump's crypto fortune was amassed over the span of a year in comparison to his real-estate business which took decades to build. This is a far cry from his 2021 warnings labelling cryptocurrency as a “disaster waiting to happen” and a “scam”, as reported by news agency DW.

Also Read I Ship runs aground in Strait of Hormuz while using unapproved route in Iran: Report

What further adds to public speculation is the fact that these financial holdings have been released at a time when Trump's policies towards the platform have been increasingly favourable, including regulation cuts and and federal rules for stablecoin. This development has raised questions regarding the benefits of Trump's office to his personal wealth.

Despite the significant plunge in tokens and meme coins given difficulties in their valuation, buyers seem ever ready to pounce on a chance to lay hands on them including a Chinese billionaire, Justin Sun, who spent $75 million on the tokens and $200 million on the souvenir coins as reported by news agency AP.

A February 2025 federal lawsuit charged Sun with duping investors before the case was finally settled for a $10 million fine. Both Sun and Trump's World Liberty have distanced from each other in this matter.

Real estate boom Trump's political allies and rivals as part of his term in office also seem to have translated to his business books as countries increasingly try to win the President's favour by allowing him to make significant real estate purchases on their land.

Fresh overseas real estate deals including hotels, condos, and resorts were signed in countries trying to score deals with the US on important matters such as trade, security, and military aid.

As per the disclosure report, a $10.4 million UAE-deal, a $9 million Saudi Arabia property and $5 million properties each in Bucharest, Romania, and Qatar generated huge business for Trump's companies last year.

In addition, AP reported that a United Arab Emirates-linked company bought a $500 million stake in World Liberty shortly before Trump's inauguration. While the deal isn't explicitly mentioned in the President's financial disclosure report, his share of “capital contribution” is noted at $200 million.

Also Read I Pete Hegseth creates new ‘drone czar’ role to manage Pentagon's unmanned systems

Soon after, the UAE scored access to coveted US chips that previously faced an import ban stemming from national security concerns. The White House, however, has repeatedly maintained that the President has no say in a family business now operated under the wing of his two sons.

Minting gold from golf Barring direct deals and investments, the presidency seems to have benefited Trump's public stature and image most of all, a development that seems to have been milked by him to rein in over a $100 million from increasing footfall at his two golf clubs- Mar-a-Lago in Florida and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump reportedly scored about $77 million from Mar-A-Lago or as he puts it- his “Winter White House”- as influential heads of state and businessman flocked to the location, pushing earnings up by 50%. In addition, his New Jersey golf club or as what he popularly describes as his “Summer White House” earned $38 million, up by nearly 20%.

On the whole, Trump's 16 golf courses and clubs from around the world brought in over $470 million in fees and licensing income.

Also Read I Iran war news LIVE: Trump says US, Iran had ‘very good meetings’ in Doha, 'getting along well'

Merchandise and media The final straw in Trump's earnings came from big gains in selling various merchandise goods which raked in over a million dollars in earnings. Trump Bibles made $208,486 but were ultimately beaten by three other literary endeavours including the “Save America” book which brought in $1,893,965, “Letters to Trump” which generated $590,730, and “A MAGA Journey” which collected $552,685. His personal branded guitars managed to bring in $35,920 while his sneakers and fragrances pulled in $67,634.

In addition, he also managed to pull in about $80 million by suing media houses such as ABC, CBS, and META. This amount was ultimately pushed towards the planned Miami library.