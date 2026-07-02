Iran war news LIVE: Trump says US, Iran had ‘very good meetings’ in Doha, 'getting along well'

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Vice President JD Vance said talks in Doha are “going well”

Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said US negotiators had made progress in indirect talks with Iran, as the two countries seek to move past last week’s tit-for-tat strikes and convert their interim truce into a lasting peace. “They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see. We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know, but we’re getting along very well, so I call it the denuclearization, and it’s all taking place,” Trump said, without specifying what, if any, breakthroughs were made. Qatar on Wednesday said separate talks with the United States and Iran, delegations of which are in Doha, and made “positive progress” on issues tied to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions. In a post on X, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said, “The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.” Funeral ceremonies for the slain leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are planned from July 4 through July 9 in locations across Iran and Iraq, months after his death. According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said Tehran raised concerns over Washington's implementation of previous commitments during the Doha discussions. "We raised the issue of the US's failure to fulfil commitments in Lebanon at the Doha meeting," Gharibabadi said, news agency ANI reported. Vance says talks going well: Vice President JD Vance said talks in Doha are “going well” and that discussions about the nuclear issue would start soon. “It’s still pretty early, but talks are going well,” he told CNN’s Adam Cancryn on Wednesday after remarks to US service members in Virginia. “Well, right now, the technical negotiators are sitting down with the Iranians, with the Qataris, and with others in Doha, you know, talking, talking about some of the details here,” he said. “We’re worried about the nuclear issue, we’re going to start talking about that, so right now the talks are going well,” CNN reported. Iran's Araghchi warns of attack: Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned of stern attack if Israel continues to attack Lebanon. He said his country would launch an “immediate powerful response” to any Israeli attack and repeated demands for the United States to restrain its ally. In a post on X, he said, “POTUS (US President Donald Trump) has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our people and leadership will receive immediate powerful response." His comments come after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was “marked for death,” in comments reported by the Israeli news agency Ynet on Monday, according to CNN. ...Read More

Qatar on Wednesday said separate talks with the United States and Iran, delegations of which are in Doha, and made “positive progress” on issues tied to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions. In a post on X, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said, “The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.” Funeral ceremonies for the slain leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are planned from July 4 through July 9 in locations across Iran and Iraq, months after his death. According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said Tehran raised concerns over Washington's implementation of previous commitments during the Doha discussions. "We raised the issue of the US's failure to fulfil commitments in Lebanon at the Doha meeting," Gharibabadi said, news agency ANI reported. Vance says talks going well: Vice President JD Vance said talks in Doha are “going well” and that discussions about the nuclear issue would start soon. “It’s still pretty early, but talks are going well,” he told CNN’s Adam Cancryn on Wednesday after remarks to US service members in Virginia. “Well, right now, the technical negotiators are sitting down with the Iranians, with the Qataris, and with others in Doha, you know, talking, talking about some of the details here,” he said. “We’re worried about the nuclear issue, we’re going to start talking about that, so right now the talks are going well,” CNN reported. Iran's Araghchi warns of attack: Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned of stern attack if Israel continues to attack Lebanon. He said his country would launch an “immediate powerful response” to any Israeli attack and repeated demands for the United States to restrain its ally. In a post on X, he said, “POTUS (US President Donald Trump) has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our people and leadership will receive immediate powerful response." His comments come after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was “marked for death,” in comments reported by the Israeli news agency Ynet on Monday, according to CNN.