Iran war news LIVE: Trump says US, Iran had ‘very good meetings’ in Doha, 'getting along well'
Iran war news LIVE: Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned of stern attack if Israel continues to attack Lebanon.
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said US negotiators had made progress in indirect talks with Iran, as the two countries seek to move past last week’s tit-for-tat strikes and convert their interim truce into a lasting peace. “They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see. We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know, but we’re getting along very well, so I call it the denuclearization, and it’s all taking place,” Trump said, without specifying what, if any, breakthroughs were made....Read More
Qatar on Wednesday said separate talks with the United States and Iran, delegations of which are in Doha, and made “positive progress” on issues tied to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, with both sides agreeing to continue discussions.
In a post on X, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said, “The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader.”
Funeral ceremonies for the slain leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are planned from July 4 through July 9 in locations across Iran and Iraq, months after his death.
According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said Tehran raised concerns over Washington's implementation of previous commitments during the Doha discussions.
"We raised the issue of the US's failure to fulfil commitments in Lebanon at the Doha meeting," Gharibabadi said, news agency ANI reported.
Vance says talks going well: Vice President JD Vance said talks in Doha are “going well” and that discussions about the nuclear issue would start soon.
“It’s still pretty early, but talks are going well,” he told CNN’s Adam Cancryn on Wednesday after remarks to US service members in Virginia.
“Well, right now, the technical negotiators are sitting down with the Iranians, with the Qataris, and with others in Doha, you know, talking, talking about some of the details here,” he said. “We’re worried about the nuclear issue, we’re going to start talking about that, so right now the talks are going well,” CNN reported.
Iran's Araghchi warns of attack: Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned of stern attack if Israel continues to attack Lebanon. He said his country would launch an “immediate powerful response” to any Israeli attack and repeated demands for the United States to restrain its ally.
In a post on X, he said, “POTUS (US President Donald Trump) has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them. Any threat against our people and leadership will receive immediate powerful response."
His comments come after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was “marked for death,” in comments reported by the Israeli news agency Ynet on Monday, according to CNN.
Iran war news LIVE: Pezeshkian affirms alignment within Iran's Post-Khamenei leadership framework
Iran war news LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vigorously defended Tehran's ongoing indirect talks with the United States, dismissing criticism from domestic opponents who claim his administration pursued negotiations without the approval of the country's highest religious authority.
Speaking at a gathering of officials from the Islamic Development Coordination Council's commemoration headquarters, Pezeshkian stressed that every diplomatic step has been carried out in accordance with the Islamic Republic's established decision-making framework and under the strategic direction of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, news agency ANI reported.
Responding to growing accusations from hardline groups that his government had acted independently of the nation's top leadership, Pezeshkian emphasized that the executive branch remains fully aligned with the Supreme Leader's directives.
"If the leadership had instructed us not to negotiate, we would have complied without hesitation. Had he ordered that no meetings or negotiations take place, we would not have held any meetings or engaged in negotiations," he said.
Iran war news LIVE: ‘Hormuz under Iran’s control, not CENTCOM', says Gharibabadi
Iran war news LIVE: Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday the Strait of Hormuz is "under Iran's command, not CENTCOM's," adding that a military meeting in Bahrain cannot establish a legal or security order for the Persian Gulf.
“Hormuz is defined under Iran's command, not CENTCOM. A military summit in Bahrain cannot establish legal order and security for the Persian Gulf. The region's security will be ensured through the end of interventions and the U.S. withdrawal from the area, respect for countries' sovereignty, and acceptance of new geopolitical realities—not under the military umbrella of America,” he wrote in a post on X.
Iran war news LIVE: Trump says US, Iran had ‘very good meetings’ in Doha, 'getting along well'
Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said US negotiators had made progress in indirect talks with Iran, as the two countries seek to move past last week’s tit-for-tat strikes and convert their interim truce into a lasting peace.
“They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see. We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know, but we’re getting along very well, so I call it the denuclearization, and it’s all taking place,” Trump said, without specifying what, if any, breakthroughs were made, Bloomberg reported.