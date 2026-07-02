Obsession, Curry Barker's sensational hit, arrives on streaming on multiple platforms, but with a catch

Obsession has reached streaming. The global sensation, directed by first-time filmmaker Curry Barker, is now on OTT, having minted over $300 million at the box office during a sensational run in theatres. However, there is a catch regarding Obsession's digital debut. Obsession OTT release date: Curry Barker’s film is now available for purchase and rental. (IMDb)

Obsession's digital debut Obsession, which became one of the year's biggest horror surprises, is now available to buy and rent on digital platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV. Internationally, Obsession has been priced by the platforms at $24.99 to purchase and $19.99 to rent. It is not available for free to platform subscribers just yet. The makers are expected to announce their full-fledged streaming release later this month. But a release date remains unclear.

For now, viewers who were unable to catch the film in theatres will have to make do with renting or purchasing it on Apple TV or Prime Video. But there is good news. The film's digital release will also include bonus content, such as a behind-the-scenes featurette and director commentary from Barker. A physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD is slated for 14 July and is also expected to stream on Peacock.

All about Obsession Obsession, which was released in theatres on May 15 through Focus Features, emerged as the year's most unexpected box office story. Made on a paltry $700K budget, the film had a roaring start at the box office and built on word-of-mouth for weeks to come.

Obsession was acquired by Focus Features for more than $15 million after its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight section, Deadline said. It eventually collected over $370 million worldwide, making it Focus Features' highest-grossing movie to date and one of the most profitable films ever.

Written and directed by 20-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker, the film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a hopeless romantic who uses a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow to make his crush fall in love with him. But what starts as a wish-fulfilment fantasy quickly curdles into something far more sinister, as Nikki (Inde Navarrette) becomes dangerously attached. The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. The film sparked conversations on male entitlement and consent in relationships.

In India, there was criticism that the film was heavily censored by the CBFC, including the chopping of two pivotal scenes, one of which featured one of the film's most shocking deaths. The film did well at the Indian box office despite the cuts.