Obsession, Curry Barker's sensational hit, arrives on streaming on multiple platforms, but with a catch
Obsession became the biggest hit of 2026 when it amassed over $300 million worldwide on a shoestring budget of less than $1 million.
Obsession has reached streaming. The global sensation, directed by first-time filmmaker Curry Barker, is now on OTT, having minted over $300 million at the box office during a sensational run in theatres. However, there is a catch regarding Obsession's digital debut.
Obsession's digital debut
Obsession, which became one of the year's biggest horror surprises, is now available to buy and rent on digital platforms, including Prime Video and Apple TV. Internationally, Obsession has been priced by the platforms at $24.99 to purchase and $19.99 to rent. It is not available for free to platform subscribers just yet. The makers are expected to announce their full-fledged streaming release later this month. But a release date remains unclear.
For now, viewers who were unable to catch the film in theatres will have to make do with renting or purchasing it on Apple TV or Prime Video. But there is good news. The film's digital release will also include bonus content, such as a behind-the-scenes featurette and director commentary from Barker. A physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD is slated for 14 July and is also expected to stream on Peacock.
All about Obsession
Obsession, which was released in theatres on May 15 through Focus Features, emerged as the year's most unexpected box office story. Made on a paltry $700K budget, the film had a roaring start at the box office and built on word-of-mouth for weeks to come.
Obsession was acquired by Focus Features for more than $15 million after its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight section, Deadline said. It eventually collected over $370 million worldwide, making it Focus Features' highest-grossing movie to date and one of the most profitable films ever.
Written and directed by 20-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker, the film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a hopeless romantic who uses a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow to make his crush fall in love with him. But what starts as a wish-fulfilment fantasy quickly curdles into something far more sinister, as Nikki (Inde Navarrette) becomes dangerously attached. The film also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter. The film sparked conversations on male entitlement and consent in relationships.
In India, there was criticism that the film was heavily censored by the CBFC, including the chopping of two pivotal scenes, one of which featured one of the film's most shocking deaths. The film did well at the Indian box office despite the cuts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More