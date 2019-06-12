Prabhas’ new Saaho poster raises temperature ahead of teaser release. See it here

Amid the countdown to the release of Saaho teaser on Thursday, actor Prabhas has shared a new poster from the film showing him in the midst of an action sequence. The actor can be seen on a speeding bike with several cars trailing behind him.

Prabhas shared it on his Instagram with the caption, “Hey Darlings… Only 1 Day to go, are you ready to ride into the world of Saaho? ‪#SaahoTeaser out tomorrow at 11.23 AM! #15thAugWithSaaho.”

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead; the actor is making her south debut with the film. Her first poster was released on Monday showing her wielding a pistol with an intense look on her face. She is said to have high-octane action scenes in the film.

The makers had earlier shown a glimpse of the film in a video titled Shades of Saaho Chapter 1, which came out on Prabhas’ birthday in October last year. It included clips from shooting of some high speed chase sequences. A similar video was released on Shraddha’s birthday with the title Shades of Saaho Chapter 2.

Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The film has been written and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit theatres on Independence Day (August 15) this year. It is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of locations in India and abroad.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:03 IST