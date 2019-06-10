Saaho poster: Shraddha Kapoor is in a daring avatar. See it here

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s first poster of her upcoming film Saaho is out and shows her wielding a gun with an intense look on her face. She will be seen opposite Prabhas of Baahubali fame.

Shraddha shared the poster on her Instagram with the caption, “The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign.” Her fans and friends praised her new look in the film. Actor Mandira Bedi reacted to it saying, “Ufff! Absolute (fire) baby!!!”

Last month, a new poster featuring Prabhas was released and showed him in an intense look as well. He was seen riding a bike in a black leather jacket with a fierce look on his face, sporting dark sunglasses.

The film recently landed into controversy when music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opted out of the film. Ehsaan had made the official announcement on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for Saaho here’s wishing Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film.”

Earlier, the makers had released Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 on the occasion of Shraddha’s birthday on March 3. The video features glimpses of a power-packe world with amazing sound effects. The teaser begins with a lot of villains firing guns and a few seconds into the video, entered Prabhas, who fights them without any weapons or guns. The video later introduced Shraddha, who looks fierce, intense and beautiful in a red outfit. Shraddha is shown to be reluctant on whether to shoot or not but soon lifts the gun and fires.

The film is touted as an ultra-modern action flick that will feature Shraddha performing some daredevil stunts. It is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and outside the country.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 17:05 IST