Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor are all in Mumbai after a long time. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in India to resume work on her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. The actor visited producer Siddharth Roy Kapur’s office on Thursday in a henna green midi dress. The film is in post production, and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Directed by Shonali Bose, it is set to release on October 11.

Actor Deepika Padukone has wrapped the shooting of her film Chhapaak and was spotted at a salon in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi in a black top and shades. She will be seen as an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar film, set to hit theatres in January next year.

Anushka Sharma is on a break post the release of her last film, Zero. She visited musician Shankar Mahadevan’s studio in Bandra on Friday. She was in a simple white midi dress, paired with hoop earrings and funky footwear.

A host of celebrities were spotted at the airport. While Sonam Kapoor was seen arriving in Mumbai in a white ensemble paired with a colourful shrug, Katrina Kaif was headed to catch a flight in a vibrant red top and denims. Shraddha Kapoor looked almost unrecognisable in a crop top and pyjamas, along with a cap and specs. Raveena Tandon was also seen at the airport in an all black look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame and Sanya Malhotra of Badhaai Ho fame have begun the promotions of the Hindi version of Men In Black: International. The two have voiced the characters originally played by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. They were seen promoting the film in colour-coordinated looks. While Sanya was in a black dress, Siddhant looked a dapper in a suit and shades.

Among other celebrities spotted in the city were Sara Ali Khan, who was snapped at filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s office in Andheri. Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen at their gym. Malaika was later seen visiting a salon in Bandra.

Janhvi’s cousin and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya, too, was spotted in Bandra. She is assisting on Janhvi’s upcoming film, the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 18:14 IST