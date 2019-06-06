Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey give Meghna Gulzar a big hug as they wrap up Chhapaak. See pics

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has shared two new pictures with actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey as they wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film, Chhapaak. She shared the pictures from the final day on Twitter.

“And we wrapped #Chhapaak Malti... Amol... I will carry you with me. Thank you for your faith and for pouring yourself into our film!,” Meghna captioned the pictures. One showed her giving Deepika a hug and another shows her flashing big smiles with Vikrant and Deepika. Deepika is seen in full costume and make-up in the picture.

Deepika, too, recently shared pictures from the wrap. “And it’s a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak,” she captioned the post. The photo showed her with the entire cast and crew of the film. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh shared his excitement for the film: “Can’t wait to witness the magic,” he wrote in the comments section.

Deepika’s first look as the acid attack survivor was unveiled on March 25. Revealing the image, the actor had shared a post on her Instagram and the resemblance to real life survivor Laxmi Agarwal was uncanny. Deepika’s character will be called Malti.

The upcoming movie went on floors on March 25. The film’s team had earlier shared a picture of the script reading session of the movie. On her role, Deepika had said earlier: “It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it.”

Laxmi, at the age of 15, was attacked with acid in 2005.She had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

Chhapaak has been mainly shot in Delhi and Mumbai. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

