Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak begins, director Meghna Gulzar shares first pic

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is fast getting into the production mode. Director Meghna Gulzar shared a picture on Instagram with a simple message: Prep. It shows a yellow perforated dupatta as if acid had been thrown on it.

The biopic, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal of Delhi, will see Deepika in the lead role. This will be the first film of Deepika post her November wedding last year. While there was a lot of buzz about the project, Deepika had tweeted in December last year, confirming her participation.

She wrote: “”A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak”

Speaking about the film, Meghna had recently mentioned that people would be seeing a disfigured Deepika in Chhapaak.

It may be recalled that Laxmi was attacked with acid by a stalker, an attack which left her with severe burns.

Speaking about the choice of Deepika, Laxmi had said: “I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can’t do. She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best. I want to thank Deepika ji, Meghna ji and the entire team who will be working together on the film.”

It is said that on hearing the story of Laxmi, Deepika was so moved that she decided to produce it as well.

Meghna, meanwhile, is on a career high with her film Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film has turned gold at the box office, earning more than Rs 200 crores worldwide.

Chhapaak will also star Vikrant Massey, popular for his stint on TV and his work in films like Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial A Death In The Gunj.

Deepika, meanwhile, remains among the most popular stars of Bollywood; last year she delivered just one film, Padmaavat, which though being controversial, emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2018. However, public’s fascination with the actor remained sky high, peaking around the time of her Italian wedding and subsequent wedding receptions across cities.

