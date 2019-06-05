Deepika Padukone wraps up ‘most precious film’ of her career, Chhapaak and Ranveer Singh can’t wait for the magic. See pic

Actor Deepika Padukone wrapped up her upcoming film, Chhapaak, late Tuesday and called it the “most precious film” of her career. Sharing a group photo from the sets, Deepika posted a message on Instagram too. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was quick to comment that he can’t wait to “witness the magic”.

Sharing the post, Deepika wrote, “& it’s a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak.” Ranveer commented: “can’t wait to witness the magic”.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of an acid attack survivor from Delhi named Laxmi Aggarwal. The also stars Vikrant Massey as its other lead. Deepika plays a character named Malti.

Announcing the film, director Meghna had earlier shared an image of a yellow-coloured dupatta with acid stains on Instagram. She also said that Deepika will not be seen as her usual self in the film. “You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika,” she had said.

Acid attack survivor Laxmi had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am so happy that Deepika is playing the role. I have no right to judge her. How can I judge someone for something which I can’t do. She has played wonderful characters on screen and I believe she will give her best.”

Chhapaak is slated for a January 10, 2020 release and is Deepika’s first film since her blockbuster Padmaavat. This is also Deepika’s debut production venture.

